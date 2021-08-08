MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Spotify puts plans to support Apple's AirPlay 2 on hold

The Apple Spotify community has been waiting for three years to get support for AirPlay 2

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Spotify says they are working to make AirPlay 2 support a reality

Spotify says they are working to make AirPlay 2 support a reality

In a forum post shared with the community, a Spotify representative said that plans to support AirPlay 2 (Apple's proprietary wireless protocol) has been put on hold due to, "audio driver compatibility issues" and that it was a "bigger project that we won't be able to complete in the foreseeable future."

The company then quickly updated the community with a new post after the community expressed their disappointment:

"Hello everyone,

We apologize for any confusion we have caused. To clarify, Spotify will support Airplay 2. Please continue to use this thread to add your votes and comments.

We’ll post updates when they become available."

Close

Related stories

Reaching out to MacRumours, a Spotify spokesperson told the publication, "A post on one of Spotify’s Community pages contained incomplete information regarding our plans for AirPlay2. Spotify will support AirPlay2 and we’re working to make that a reality."

Spotify filed an anti-trust complaint against Apple with the EU in 2019 and the European Commission opened a formal case against Apple in March, this year.

Many users in the community have expressed disappointment over Spotify's continued negligence of Apple's ecosystem. Last year, Spotify said it was working on HomePod support after Apple opened up the smart speaker to third-party services but that has also not materialised.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AirPlay 2 #Apple #Spotify
first published: Aug 8, 2021 12:45 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.