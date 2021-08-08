Spotify puts plans to support Apple's AirPlay 2 on hold

Spotify says they are working to make AirPlay 2 support a reality

In a forum post shared with the community, a Spotify representative said that plans to support AirPlay 2 (Apple's proprietary wireless protocol) has been put on hold due to, "audio driver compatibility issues" and that it was a "bigger project that we won't be able to complete in the foreseeable future."

The company then quickly updated the community with a new post after the community expressed their disappointment:

"Hello everyone,

We apologize for any confusion we have caused. To clarify, Spotify will support Airplay 2. Please continue to use this thread to add your votes and comments.

We’ll post updates when they become available."

Reaching out to MacRumours, a Spotify spokesperson told the publication, "A post on one of Spotify’s Community pages contained incomplete information regarding our plans for AirPlay2. Spotify will support AirPlay2 and we’re working to make that a reality."

Spotify filed an anti-trust complaint against Apple with the EU in 2019 and the European Commission opened a formal case against Apple in March, this year.

Many users in the community have expressed disappointment over Spotify's continued negligence of Apple's ecosystem. Last year, Spotify said it was working on HomePod support after Apple opened up the smart speaker to third-party services but that has also not materialised.