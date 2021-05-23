MARKET NEWS

Spotify new feature: Now, you can download, play music directly from Apple Watch

Up until now, users were only able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, but now Premium users will also be able to download everything for free and listen to it without the phone.

May 23, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Let's find out how download Spotify playlist on Apple Watch

Let's find out how download Spotify playlist on Apple Watch


Spotify is rolling out a much-anticipated feature that will give users the option to download their favourite playlists, albums, and podcasts to their Apple Watch and stream them directly to a headset.

Up until now, users were only able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, but now Premium users will also be able to download everything for free and listen to it without the phone. With the new feature, users will be able to stream music offline with a handset.

How to download Spotify playlist on Apple Watch?

  • Choose the playlist or podcast you want to download on the watch

  • Once you make the selection, hit the three-dot menu and choose “Download to Apple Watch”

  • You can check progression by heading to the Download section on the watch

  • Once your download has been completed, a green arrow will be visible next to their names

  • Lastly, just connect your headphones and enjoy a phone-free listening experience

The new feature has been highly anticipated and is already available on other platforms and apps. It will be available on the new version of the app, so it might take a couple of days to reach you. Additionally, Siri support on Apple Watch will enable users to control functions on their watch using voice commands.
