you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Spotify loses access to major label Saregama India

Saregama India Ltd filed a petition with the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Spotify to stop it from using its songs.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it will remove all songs belonging to one of India's oldest record labels from its app after they failed to agree on licensing terms, months after the Swedish company's launch in the country.

According to a court document, Saregama India Ltd filed a petition with the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Spotify to stop it from using its songs.

The move comes two months after Spotify launched in India, a price sensitive market already crowded by well-funded players like JioSaavn and Apple Music.

According to the court document dated April 23, Spotify's senior counsel said the streaming service would remove all Saregama songs from its app within 10 days.

Spotify said last month it had more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium categories within a week of its launch. The company offers a free version supported by ads and a premium ad-free variant that charges users 119 rupees ($1.68) per month.

Spotify declined to comment, while Saregama did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Companies #India #Spotify #Technology

