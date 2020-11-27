PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spotify experiences brief outage across the globe

Spotify has clarified that the service should be up and running shortly if things haven't got back to normal just yet.

Moneycontrol News

Spotify is currently experiencing a widespread outage in several European countries as well as other regions. The music streaming service stopped working for several users at around 02:45 pm (IST).

As of now, we don’t yet know the reason for the sudden outage, but Spotify has updated their Twitter handle confirming that the service is indeed down.

Spotify’s last major outage was back in August when the company forgot to renew its TLS certificate. The service was down for about an hour before things got back to normal. The Verge reported that the “TLS certificate doesn’t appear to be the source of the issues this time around.”

While we may not know the reason for the outage, Spotify has clarified that the service should be up and running shortly if things haven't got back to normal just yet.

First Published on Nov 27, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Spotify

