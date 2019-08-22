App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Splunk to acquire cloud monitoring company SignalFx for $1.05bn

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Splunk, a multinational data and software company, announced a definitive agreement to acquire SignalFx, a SaaS provider in real-time monitoring and metrics for cloud infrastructure, microservices and applications.

This breadth of innovation will help customers deliver cost savings, increased revenue and an improved customer experience, and helps the company deliver these outcomes across the entire suite of enterprise applications at any scale.

Under the terms of the agreement, Splunk will acquire SignalFx for a total purchase price of approximately USD 1.05 billion, subject to adjustment, to be paid approximately 60 percent in cash and 40 percent in Splunk common stock. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory reviews.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

