Specifications of a phone believed to be Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G seen on Geekbench

An unknown Samsung smartphone has made its appearance on Geekbench listings. The model number — SM-N986U— hints that it may be the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G. The Geekbench listing does reveal some key specifications.

It is being assumed that the SM-N986U is indeed the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G based on the previous generation, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G’s model number, which is SM-N976U. The listing reveals an obvious specification that Galaxy Note 20+ 5G will boot on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The operating system will have a layer of One UI 2.0.

The smartphone also packs 8GB of RAM and has an octa-core Qualcomm processor, dubbed as ‘Kona’. Reports suggest that the codename ‘Kona’ is Qualcomm’s internal name for the Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, the Geekbench listing shows that the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G’s processor clocks at 3.09GHz, whereas the Snapdragon 865 SoC clocks at 2.84GHz. This could mean that the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G could feature the unreleased Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

The performance unit manages to get single-core and multi-core scores of 985 and 3,220, respectively.