App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpaceX's new Starship prototypes are almost test ready, Elon Musk shares pics

Last month, Elon Musk had revealed that SpaceX plans a test flight in October that would send the vehicles 20 kilometers up, away from the Earth's surface.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SpaceX's next Starship prototype (Twitter/ Elon Musk)
SpaceX's next Starship prototype (Twitter/ Elon Musk)

SpaceX's next Starship prototype will soon cease to exist just as a concept. Technology entrepreneur and the company’s founder Elon Musk has posted two new photos of the machine on its way to becoming a test-ready vehicle. The photos were shared on Twitter on September 17.

One of the photos is believed to be of Starship Mk1, which is presently being assembled at the firm’s South Texas unit. It can be seen in the background of the first photo, through the window of what seems to be a workshop.

Drawing reference to Luke Skywalker’s home planet from the sci-fi series Star Wars, the Musk captioned the picture: “Droid Junkyard, Tatooine.”

The second photo he posted on Twitter is of a large metal disc being lowered onto Mk1's body. The billionaire, who is known to be a space technology enthusiast, captioned it: “Area 51 of Area 51”.

SpaceX is also working on building a similar prototype at its Florida unit. This one has been named the Starship Mk2. Both the prototypes are tracing the footsteps of SpaceX Starhopper, which retired only last month.

Close

However, the new ones, having at least three raptors which would enable them to fly much higher, are touted to be far more advanced than Starhopper.

related news

Last month, Elon Musk had revealed that SpaceX plans a test flight in October that would send the vehicles 20 kilometers up, away from the Earth's surface. An orbital flight will be in the offing, depending on the success of the first. All of these are just baby steps towards fulfilling Musk’s plan to eventually colonize the Red Planet.

The ultimate Starship will have the capability of launching 100 passengers into space with the help of a massive rocket, that has been named the Super Heavy.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:02 pm

tags #Elon Musk #SpaceX #starship

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.