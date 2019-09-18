SpaceX's new Starship prototypes are almost test ready, Elon Musk shares pics

SpaceX's next Starship prototype will soon cease to exist just as a concept. Technology entrepreneur and the company’s founder Elon Musk has posted two new photos of the machine on its way to becoming a test-ready vehicle. The photos were shared on Twitter on September 17.

One of the photos is believed to be of Starship Mk1, which is presently being assembled at the firm’s South Texas unit. It can be seen in the background of the first photo, through the window of what seems to be a workshop.



Area 51 of Area 51 pic.twitter.com/Du7i92sFaO

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2019

Drawing reference to Luke Skywalker’s home planet from the sci-fi series Star Wars, the Musk captioned the picture: “Droid Junkyard, Tatooine.”The second photo he posted on Twitter is of a large metal disc being lowered onto Mk1's body. The billionaire, who is known to be a space technology enthusiast, captioned it: “Area 51 of Area 51”.

SpaceX is also working on building a similar prototype at its Florida unit. This one has been named the Starship Mk2. Both the prototypes are tracing the footsteps of SpaceX Starhopper, which retired only last month.

However, the new ones, having at least three raptors which would enable them to fly much higher, are touted to be far more advanced than Starhopper.

Last month, Elon Musk had revealed that SpaceX plans a test flight in October that would send the vehicles 20 kilometers up, away from the Earth's surface. An orbital flight will be in the offing, depending on the success of the first. All of these are just baby steps towards fulfilling Musk’s plan to eventually colonize the Red Planet.