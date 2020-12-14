SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches SXM-7 to orbit

SpaceX, on December 13, launched the SXM-7 satellite for radio provider SiriusXM. The Falcon 9 rocket was used to launch the satellite into space, marking SpaceX’s 25th launch of 2020.

Falcon 9 blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 12.30 pm ET. After nine minutes post the launch, SpaceX confirmed that the rocket’s first-stage booster had landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.



Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/7QPgoeDQD5

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 13, 2020

The launch of SXM-7 marked the 25th launch of SpaceX, and the 69th successful recovery of the Falcon 9 first stage. The reusable booster has also been recovered for the seventh time, SpaceX said.

The same booster was a part of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station

Shortly after, SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the SMX-7 satellite in space. The SXM-7 satellite is based on Maxar Technologies' SSL-1300 satellite bus. It is outfitted with two large solar arrays as well as batteries for on-orbit storage, according to space.com.

SpaceX will also launch another satellite for SiriusXM called the SXM-8, which is slated to launch in 2021.