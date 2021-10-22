SpaceX tests Raptor Vacuum engine with Starship prototype

The static test fire was successful



First firing of a Raptor vacuum engine integrated onto a Starship pic.twitter.com/uCNAt8Kwzo

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 22, 2021

SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace venture, test-fired their Raptor Vacuum engine while attached to a Starship prototype. The static firing of the rocket engine developed for the Starship - its reusable launch system - was successful.

This is the second time the vacuum engine has been tested and has twice the power of the SpaceX Merlin engine which is used on the company's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy Rockets.

Starship, when complete, will take large cargo and people to distant destinations in space. It already has NASA's backing and will be used as a lunar landing system for its Artemis moon program. Starship is made from two components, a spacecraft and a giant first stage booster called Super Heavy. Both components are reusable and will eventually be powered by six Raptor engines - three Vacuum and three standard ones.

While it aims to launch a test flight soon, SpaceX is still in talks with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to pin down a schedule. The FAA is currently conducting an environmental assessment of the Starship's launch site.

In other news, SpaceX's Inspiration 4 crew became the first all-civilian team to orbit Earth for three days. The team was led by billionaire Jared Isaacman along with Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski. Isaacman paid an undisclosed amount to book the private flight and all the four seats for the crew called Crew Dragon.

Crew Dragon had undergone six months of training before making their journey into orbit.