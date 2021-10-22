MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

SpaceX tests Raptor Vacuum engine with Starship prototype

This is the second successful test of the Raptor Vacuum engine

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
The static test fire was successful

The static test fire was successful


SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace venture, test-fired their Raptor Vacuum engine while attached to a Starship prototype. The static firing of the rocket engine developed for the Starship - its reusable launch system - was successful.

This is the second time the vacuum engine has been tested and has twice the power of the SpaceX Merlin engine which is used on the company's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy Rockets.

Starship, when complete, will take large cargo and people to distant destinations in space. It already has NASA's backing and will be used as a lunar landing system for its Artemis moon program. Starship is made from two components, a spacecraft and a giant first stage booster called Super Heavy. Both components are reusable and will eventually be powered by six Raptor engines - three Vacuum and three standard ones.

While it aims to launch a test flight soon, SpaceX is still in talks with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to pin down a schedule. The FAA is currently conducting an environmental assessment of the Starship's launch site.

In other news, SpaceX's Inspiration 4 crew became the first all-civilian team to orbit Earth for three days. The team was led by billionaire Jared Isaacman along with Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski. Isaacman paid an undisclosed amount to book the private flight and all the four seats for the crew called Crew Dragon.

Crew Dragon had undergone six months of training before making their journey into orbit.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Raptor Vacuum Engine #SpaceX
first published: Oct 22, 2021 11:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.