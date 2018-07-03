App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpaceX Dragon arrives with AI robot, coffee, ice cream and mice at International Space Station

Ricky Arnold, station astronaut said, "Looking forward to some really exciting weeks ahead as we unload the science and get started on some great experiments.''

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The International Space Station turned into a party place with a special guest on Monday - a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship. The ship arrived with astronauts and nearly 3 tons of supplies for them that included super-caffeinated coffee, blueberries from Texas and ice cream bars.

The space station now has, courtesy of SpaceX Dragon, its first AI robot, and ice cream, berries, and identical brown mice. The SpaceX's capsule landed on the station nearly three days after being launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Ricky Arnold, station astronaut used a large mechanical arm to catch hold of the Dragon capsule, as the spacecraft started soaring above Quebec, Canada.

Arnold was heard telling the Mission Control minutes before snaring the Dragon, "Looking forward to some really exciting weeks ahead as we unload the science and get started on some great experiments.''

Slightly bigger than the size of a basketball, the German Space Agency AI robot is expected to assist German astronaut Alexander Gerst with his science experiments. The nearly 6,000-pound or 2,700-kilogram space delivery comes with a round robot Cimon (pronounced as Simon). Cimon's brain is constantly being updated by IBM to keep his intelligence and role in a growth mode, always.

And of course, the super-caffeinated coffee with fresh blueberries and ice cream - along with the genetically identical mice for gut bacteria study, make the Dragon's visit an interesting space event by itself.

Arnold said, "It's hard to believe ... how far we've come. It's quite an accomplishment,'' about it being the 30th cargo ship to be captured by the station's robot arm.

Private US companies hired by NASA supply most of the visiting vessels so the space station is never short of stock.

(With inputs from Associated Press)
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 11:50 am

