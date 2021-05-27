SpaceX confirms deployment of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX tweets video of satellite's deployment into orbit (Twitter/@SpaceX)

American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX has confirmed the launch of 60 Starlink satellites into the orbit. The launch was executed through the two-stage-to-orbit medium-lift launch vehicle Falcon 9.

SpaceX had livestreamed the process of satellite deployment on its social media handles. The launch took place on May 26 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"Today's flight will mark the 40th time SpaceX has reflown Falcon fairing halves since November 2019," SpaceX had tweeted shortly before the launch. "This will also be the first time we fly a fairing half on its fifth mission," the Elon Musk-led company further stated.



The deployment of Starlink satellites into the space would allow the company to install more ground stations, which would improve the networking software, increase data speed, latency and lead to enhancement of uptime.

The dry weather in Florida was considered as favorable for deploying the satellites into the orbit. The update issued by the 45th Weather Squadron noted that the conditions were 90 percent ideal for the launch window.