SpaceX completes Static fire test ahead of launch of Falcon-9

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule atop is raised to the vertical position on June 2, 2021, at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in preparation for the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA to the International Space Station. [Image: SpaceX]

Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX announced that it has successfully completed the Static Test Fire ahead of the target launch date of Falcon 9 rocket scheduled for August 29.

Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A backup launch opportunity is available on Sunday, August 29 at 3:14 a.m. EDT, or 7:14 UTC, the company said.

“Static fire test complete – targeting Saturday, August 28 at 3:37 a.m. EDT for Falcon 9 launch of Dragon’s 23rd cargo resupply mission to the space station,” SpaceX confirmed in a tweet.

The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously supported SpaceX’s 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-21) mission. Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about twelve minutes after liftoff and autonomously dock to the space station on Sunday, August 29 at approximately 11:00 a.m. EDT, 15:00 UTC.

The spacecraft is expected to help NASA investigations including a study on preventing and treating bone density loss, an investigation that will test diagnostic devices that could detect and mitigate vision disorders, and a new robotic arm for demonstration that could reveal potential uses on Earth, including in disaster relief.

Moreover, the capsule also will deliver materials including concrete, fiberglass composites, and substances that can offer protection against radiation to investigate how they respond to the harsh environment of space. Additionally, nanofluidic and educational experiments will use the new research facility aboard the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is facing a shortage of liquid oxygen which is used to power Falcon 9 rockets as its demand has increased in American hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, media reports said.

However, the problem seems to have been resolved as the company has set out the date for the launch.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster previously supported SpaceX’s Crew-1 and Crew-2 missions, which launched astronauts to the International Space Station, and launch of SXM-8, SpaceX added.