Southern Hemisphere's biggest radio telescope joins hunt for extraterrestrial signals

Breakthrough Listen, an initiative that strives to find evidence of extraterrestrial life, have announced that a new instrument added to the MeerKAT radio telescope will expand the number of targets they can search for by a factor of 1000.

The MeerKAT radio telescope has been set-up in the remote Karoo region of South Africa, and assists scientists in the ongoing search for intelligent life, outside of our planet. Breakthrough said that they have already begun observations of a million nearby stars with the help of the MeerKAT array.

“MeerKAT consists of 64 dishes, which can see an area of the sky 50 times bigger than the GBT can view at once,” explained Breakthrough Listen Principal Investigator Dr. Andrew Siemion.

“Such a large field of view typically contains many stars that are interesting technosignature targets. Our new supercomputer enables us to combine signals from the 64 dishes to get high resolution scans of these targets with excellent sensitivity, all without impacting the research of other astronomers who are using the array,” Siemion added.

With the MeerKAT array, Breakthrough said that they have access, "to one of the world’s most capable and sensitive radio telescopes almost 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," and the ability to scan 64 targets at a time within the main field of view improves their ability, "to reject interfering signals from human technology such as Earth-orbiting satellites."

“I am very excited to be able to conduct a search for technosignatures using one of the most sensitive telescopes in the world,” remarked Dr. Cherry Ng, Breakthrough Listen’s Project Scientist for MeerKAT.

“It will take us just two years to search over one million nearby stars. MeerKAT will provide us with the ability to detect a transmitter akin to Earth’s brightest radio beacons out to a distance of 250 light years in our routine observing mode.”

Moneycontrol News

