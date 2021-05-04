South Korea's richest woman gets fortune worth $7 billion after transfer of Samsung shares

Ra-hee received 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics in inheritance. It makes her the largest shareholder in the group with a total share of 2.3 percent.

Ra-hee received 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics in inheritance. It makes her the largest shareholder in the group with a total share of 2.3 percent. A Bloomberg report further states that Ra-hee’s total net worth is USD 7.4 billion after the transfer. She received the biggest slice of Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics. The shares were divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got roughly 33 percent of the shareholdings, while her children each received about 22 percent.

Kun-hee’s son Jay Y. is worth $12.6 billion. He took control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. Kun-hee’s two daughters, Boo-jin and Seo-hyun, have a net worth of $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.

“It’s a win-win situation for the family members. It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes,” Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index said.

Jay Y is currently serving jail time after being convicted in a bribery case. He was able to cement his position after receiving half of his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance, which owns about 8.5 percent of Samsung Electronics.

The family has announced that it would pay one of the largest inheritance taxes, which is more than 12 trillion WON. It will also donate 1 trillion WON for medical facilities.