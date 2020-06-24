Soundcore by Anker launches Liberty 2 TWS for Rs 6,999: All you need to know

Soundcore by Anker has launched a new pair of Truly Wireless Earbuds (TWS) called Liberty 2 in India. The new earbuds have been launched for Rs 6,999, and compete against the likes of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Oppo Enco W31.

According to Soundcore, Liberty 2 is designed for fitness lovers and music enthusiasts. The company claims that the earbuds offer a secure grip and have a durable build quality. Liberty 2 is IPX5-rated, making it sweat-proof.

The TWS also features a 10mm diamond-coated drivers for providing a punchy bass experience. It also features support for Bluetooth 5.0 Qualcomm’s aptX audio codec that is said to offer ‘highest possible sound quality with ultra-low latency’.

Further, Liberty 2 is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge with the earbuds, and the case combined offers up to 32 hours. It has four mics and uplink noise cancellation that filters ambient sound. It also features HearID Technology through which the headset creates a custom set of EQ settings that are optimised for the user's ears.

Soundcore is offering a warranty of 18 months on the Liberty 2. The TWS is available on sale via Flipkart for Rs 6,999.