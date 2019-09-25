Sound wave technology: Democratising Digital Payments

Sound-based technology is propelling digital payments in India, especially in areas with limited or no access to internet connectivity. It is estimated that India had around 337 million smartphone users by 2018-end, which comprised just one-third of the total population. This meant that the adoption of digital payments remained exclusive to those segments with access to smartphones.

Interestingly, feature phones still dominate rural India. Given this scenario, soundwave technology can facilitate digital payments since it can function without dependence on internet connectivity or reliance on any physical infrastructure. “Its easy integration into all devices can help democratise digital payments in a country where infrastructural shortcomings make initiatives like digitization inaccessible to a significant proportion of the population,” said Kumar Abhishek, CEO and Co-founder of ToneTag. This company has been working with nationalized banks and government bodies to facilitate payments and ensure digital and financial inclusion. Some of its Indian banking partners include HDFC Bank, YES Bank and Pockets by ICICI Bank.

Despite the government’s initiatives for digitisation, lack of physical facilities like ATMs and banks in rural and remote areas are hurdles in financial inclusion. Most people here might not have a bank account but own a basic feature phone. A World Bank Report stated that India has over 310 million savings bank accounts, while TRAI reported that the country had 811 million mobile phone users in India in 2018.

Soundwave technology can enable digital payments in mofussil regions. Moreover, merchants wanting to shift to sound wave-based digital payments need not rehaul their existing infrastructure as this technology can be integrated into any device. “This includes ‘smart’ devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones, and basic devices like feature phones, PoS terminals or EDC (Electronic data capture) machines. It is also compatible with software applications like e-wallets and other digital payments platforms, and comes with no prerequisites like an internet connection,” Abhishek stated.

OF SOUND PHILOSOPHY

Talking about the advantages of soundwave technology over other alternatives, Abhishek said that technologies like NFC work only on specific types of smartphones, while QR code scanning requires a working phone camera. Both need an active internet connection, while soundwave technology can work without an internet connection and any such hardware. Instead, it uses sound to transfer data, thus enabling payments and proximity-based customer engagement services on any device, regardless of the type.

Soundwave-based transactions are also a secure form of fiscal transaction. “This is because the technology uses the most organic and universal form of energy to transfer data—sound! Therefore, every tone is unique and not prone to getting mixed up with any other tone or the noises in the background. Hence, it ensures end-to-end encryption of the transaction data, warranting maximum security,” Abhishek explained.