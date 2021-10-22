Sony's next Xperia handset to be a 'camera with a phone attached'

There’s no doubt that cameras are only getting better with newer smartphones. After Google Pixel 6 series heated up the lens war recently, Sony gets ready to join the fray with its next Xperia handset.

The company has been teasing the launch of a new Sony Xperia smartphone, which is dropping on October 26. While Sony has not shared any details about the upcoming device, it recently uploaded a trailer to hype the launch.



A new vision for 2021. Be the first to hear our exciting announcement on #SonyXperia YouTube – October 26 2021, 12:00 JST / October 25 2021, 23:00 EDT#Sony #Xperia #SonyXperia #ProductAnnouncement

— Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) October 19, 2021

The Xperia event will take place on October 26 at 8:30am IST. Sony will host the virtual event on its official YouTube handle.

The video is a short clip of filmmakers and professional photographers praising the camera capabilities of past Sony phones like the Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 II and Xperia Pro. However, it also shows a creator talking about the upcoming Xperia device, describing it as a “camera with a phone attached”.

While the teaser does give us a preview of professionals using the new Xperia phone, the specs and design are still hidden. As of now, all we know is that the upcoming Xperia phone will focus heavily on camera, so it should excel at taking videos and stills.

Whether or not Sony’s upcoming Xperia device will be able to compete with the latest iPhone and Pixel phones, we’ll just have to wait and find out.