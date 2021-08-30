MARKET NEWS

Sony's new PS5 model is lighter but runs hotter thanks to smaller heatsink

Evans weighed a regular PS5 Digital Edition and the second-gen PS5 Digital Edition with the former coming in at 3828 grams and the latter weighing in at 3542 grams, which is about 300 grams lighter.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST

A new model of the PS5 Digital Edition recently went on sale in Japan last month. The new PS5 model has a slightly modified stand and weighs less than the original PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The console also has a new model number (PS5 CFI-1100B) as compared to the launch version (CFI-1000B).

A lighter version of the PS5 has been rumoured to be in the works for quite some time now. In a recent video, YouTuber Austin Evans did a teardown of the new PS5 model and provided some insight into how Sony managed to deliver a lighter console with similar specifications.

Evans weighed a regular PS5 Digital Edition and the second-gen PS5 Digital Edition with the former coming in at 3828 grams and the latter weighing in at 3542 grams, which is about 300 grams lighter. Austin noted that the reason for the reduced weight was that the newer model had a much smaller heatsink than the original.

In a brief performance comparison of the two consoles, Evans also noted that the second-gen PS5 Digital Edition ran hotter. And although the new PS5 Digital Edition had an upgraded fan, it wasn’t enough to compensate for the significantly smaller heatsink with rear exhaust temperatures on the new model getting up to 5 degrees higher.

Evans concluded the video by saying that the new PS5 model is worst than the original due to the extra heat and that he’d probably opt for a regular PS5 instead. “I don’t think there’s any argument that this is a worse console, at least for thermals and for cooling. As far as I’m concerned, I’d rather have a launch PS5.”

Sony recently confirmed that it was no longer selling the standard PlayStation 5 (Review) at a loss, which means that it has started to turn a profit on the console. The smaller heatsink on the new PS5 model would definitely be a way to cut costs as the company battled to keep the console’s cost down due to the expensive cooling solution. We’d recommend checking out Austin’s full teardown video here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #gaming #PlayStation #Sony
first published: Aug 30, 2021 02:08 pm

