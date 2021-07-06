MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony's Japan Studio has been removed from the PlayStation studios website

The Japanese behemoth was finding more success with collaborations and its western suite of studios like Insomniac, Guerrilla and Naughty Dog among others.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Sony's Japan studio is no longer listed on the PlayStation studios website

Sony's Japan studio is no longer listed on the PlayStation studios website

Sony has now removed the Japan studios name off the list of the first party studios on its website after announcing its closure in April of this year.

Sony's Japan Studio was the console manufacturers oldest running first party studio. It was responsible for many popular franchises like Ape Escape, Gravity Rush and Puppeteer. While its games were always well received critically, they had been failing to do well commercially for some time.

The Japanese behemoth was finding more success with collaborations and its western suite of studios like Insomniac, Guerrilla and Naughty Dog among others. So it was no surprise when Sony announced that it would be winding down the Japan studio in February of this year and will be restructuring it under Team Asobi, who made the Astro Bot games.

This led to a spate of high-profile departures that included Keiichiro Toyama - the creator of Silent Hill and Gravity Rush - who has left to found his own studio called Bokeh. Gavin Moore, creator of the cult hit Puppeteer and the man responsible for overseeing the Demon's Souls remake for the PS5 also left.

Now for the final nail in the coffin, Sony has removed the Japan Studio name from the list of first party studios on its website and replaced it with Team Asobi. Japan Studio head Nicolas Doucet is still with the company and is now fronting the remains at Team Asobi.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sony Japan #Sony PlayStation
first published: Jul 6, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.