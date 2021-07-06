Sony's Japan Studio has been removed from the PlayStation studios website

Sony's Japan studio is no longer listed on the PlayStation studios website

Sony has now removed the Japan studios name off the list of the first party studios on its website after announcing its closure in April of this year.

Sony's Japan Studio was the console manufacturers oldest running first party studio. It was responsible for many popular franchises like Ape Escape, Gravity Rush and Puppeteer. While its games were always well received critically, they had been failing to do well commercially for some time.

The Japanese behemoth was finding more success with collaborations and its western suite of studios like Insomniac, Guerrilla and Naughty Dog among others. So it was no surprise when Sony announced that it would be winding down the Japan studio in February of this year and will be restructuring it under Team Asobi, who made the Astro Bot games.

This led to a spate of high-profile departures that included Keiichiro Toyama - the creator of Silent Hill and Gravity Rush - who has left to found his own studio called Bokeh. Gavin Moore, creator of the cult hit Puppeteer and the man responsible for overseeing the Demon's Souls remake for the PS5 also left.

Now for the final nail in the coffin, Sony has removed the Japan Studio name from the list of first party studios on its website and replaced it with Team Asobi. Japan Studio head Nicolas Doucet is still with the company and is now fronting the remains at Team Asobi.