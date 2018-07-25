Sony Xperia XZ2 with 4K HDR movie recording launched in India, a look at its specs and features

Sony on Wednesday launched its brand-new Sony Xperia XZ2 for the Indian market.

Having the latest ARCore and Google Lens feature, it is the very first smartphone that can record 4K HDR movies, according to a Gadgets360 report.

The latest Sony Xperia XZ2 measures 153 x 72 x 11.1 mm featuring a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160x1080) Triluminos HDR display with 18:9 ratios and a layer of protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Sporting a 3,180mAh battery, the device comes with a Qnovo Adaptive quick Charging technology and supports wireless charging. Moreover, it also adjusts the charging current as per the device's requirement in order to avoid damage and maximise the battery's lifespan.

Powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor and having 4GB RAM, Sony Xperia XZ2 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. It also possesses an internal storage capacity of 64GB which can be expanded up to 400GB with the help of a MicroSD card. The phone has triple image sensing in a single rear camera of 19 megapixels along with a stacked sensor that has 5x faster image scanning for sharper motion images. The camera has 3D scanning with 3D creator and it records 960 frames per second for a super slow motion playback. The front side of the handset has 5 megapixels camera with 23mm wide angles with a focal aperture of 2.2. Some of the other key features of the device include Dynamic Vibration System for superior entertainment and full HD 960 frames per second Super Slow Motion Recording.

The launch price of the handset is Rs.72,990. The handset will be available for purchase by August 1 in select stores of Sony Centre and few mobile stores in India.