you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony Xperia 5 Plus render images reveal 6.6-inch display, triple-camera setup

We can expect the Xperia 5 Plus to sport the same 12MP triple camera setup housing a wide, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sony Xperia 5
Sony Xperia 5

Sony is reportedly working on a new smartphone that is expected to launch very soon. Render images of the Sony Xperia 5 Plus, a bigger version of the Xperia 5, have been uploaded online by a renowned tipster. The report also reveals the specifications of Sony Xperia 5 Plus.

The Xperia 5 Plus will have a similar design as the Xperia 5, but a taller form factor. According to OnLeaks, who collaborated with Slashleaks, the Xperia 5 Plus will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED display. 

The display will reportedly have narrow bezels on the top and bottom for the dual front-firing speakers. It is unclear if the speakers will have a stereo effect. Like the Xperia 5, the XL variant will also have a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio. 

Close
On the back, Xperia 5 Plus will have a triple-camera setup. The report does not give out any information on the camera sensors or their megapixel count. We can expect the Xperia 5 Plus to sport the same 12MP triple camera setup housing a wide, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens. Xperia 5 Plus will reportedly have a ToF sensor for accurate depth mapping.

For selfies, the Xperia 5 Plus will have an 8MP front camera. The report further mentions that Xperia 5 Plus will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Xperia 5 and also features a 3.5mmm headphone jack. 

Performance unit details are currently unknown, but we can expect the Xperia 5 Plus to feature a Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855+ processor.


First Published on Jan 8, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Sony

