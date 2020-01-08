Sony Xperia 5 Plus render images reveal 6.6-inch display, triple-camera setup

We can expect the Xperia 5 Plus to sport the same 12MP triple camera setup housing a wide, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens.
Sony is reportedly working on a new smartphone that is expected to launch very soon. Render images of the Sony Xperia 5 Plus, a bigger version of the Xperia 5, have been uploaded online by a renowned tipster. The report also reveals the specifications of Sony Xperia 5 Plus.
The Xperia 5 Plus will have a similar design as the Xperia 5, but a taller form factor. According to OnLeaks, who collaborated with Slashleaks, the Xperia 5 Plus will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED display.
The display will reportedly have narrow bezels on the top and bottom for the dual front-firing speakers. It is unclear if the speakers will have a stereo effect. Like the Xperia 5, the XL variant will also have a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio.
For selfies, the Xperia 5 Plus will have an 8MP front camera. The report further mentions that Xperia 5 Plus will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Xperia 5 and also features a 3.5mmm headphone jack.Performance unit details are currently unknown, but we can expect the Xperia 5 Plus to feature a Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855+ processor.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.