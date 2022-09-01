Sony Xperia 5 IV launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display

Sony has unveiled a new flagship smartphone in Europe and the US. The Sony Xperia 5 IV is the latest entrant to the flagship Xperia line-up and arrives with a high-refresh-rate display, a flagship chip, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Price

The Sony Xperia 5 IV features a starting price of $999 (Roughly Rs 79,450) in the US or €1,049 (83,450) in Europe. The Xperia 5 IV comes in Green, Black, and Ecru White colour options. The Sony Xperia 5 IV will be dropping in the US, Europe, and the UK, although it isn’t expected to debut in the Indian market.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The Xperia 5 IV features a headphone jack and premium stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, DSEE Ultimate, and 360 Reality Audio.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless fast-charging support. The device runs on Android 12. For optics, the Xperia 5 IV boasts a triple-camera setup with a 12 MP 1/1.7 Exmor RS primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

The main camera is paired with a 12 MP 1/2.5 Exmor RS ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12 MP 1/3.5 Exmor RS telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The Xperia 5 IV cameras feature 4K HDR 120 fps video recording, Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), ZEISS T* Coating, Real-Time Eye AF, Real-Time Tracking, and 4K HDR video recording.

The Xperia 5 IV also comes with a 12 MP 1/2.9 Exmor RS selfie camera. The Xperia 5 IV features an IPX5 and IPX8 rating for water resistance and an IP6X rating for dust resistance. The phone also features Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, and more.