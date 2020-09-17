172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|sony-xperia-5-ii-launched-with-120hz-oled-display-snapdragon-865-and-triple-camera-setup-5852631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony Xperia 5 II launched with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865 and triple camera setup

Before we get into the specs, let’s go through the cost. The Sony Xperia 5 II is priced at $950 (Roughly Rs 69,950) in the US.

Moneycontrol News

Less than a day after Sony’s big PlayStation 5 event, the company has also revealed a new smartphone. The Sony Xperia 5 II arrives with flagship-level specs, aimed at offering a premium experience in a compact package.

Sony Xperia 5 II Price

Before we get into the specs, let’s go through the cost. The Sony Xperia 5 II is priced at $950 (Roughly Rs 69,950) in the US. Pre-orders will begin on September 29, while the phone will ship from December 4. The Xperia 5 II will be heading to Europe in Q4 2020 and will cost EUR 900 (Roughly Rs 78,100).

Close

For US customers who pre-order, the Xperia 5 II before November 29 will get a gaming headset, a 10,000 mAh power bank, and Call of Duty Mobile Points. The Sony Xperia 5 II will be available in Black, Grey, Blue and Pink colour options, although Americans will only get the Black version.

related news

Sony Xperia 5 II Specs

The Sony Xperia 5 II is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone arrives with 128GB and 256GB storage options, which can be expanded via microSD card. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 21W fast charging support. But the charger included in the box maxes out at 18W.

The Sony Xperia 5 II sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Sony also claims that software and hardware optimisations can help reduce latency by 35-percent.

Xperia 5

In optics, the Xperia 5 II features a 12 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera. Both the primary and telephoto camera sensors feature OIS. All three cameras boast ZEISS lenses with T anti-reflective coating. On the front, the phone opts for an 8 MP selfie shooter.

Xperia 5 (1)

The Sony Xperia 5 II is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Both the front and back of the phone are protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The Xperia 5 II also incorporates a headphone jack and front-firing stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. The Sony Xperia 5 II will be unveiled with two accessories, a stand cover and traditional cover. The phone will natively support the DualShock 4 controller.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #smartphones #Sony

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.