Sony Xperia 5 II launched with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865 and triple camera setup

Less than a day after Sony’s big PlayStation 5 event, the company has also revealed a new smartphone. The Sony Xperia 5 II arrives with flagship-level specs, aimed at offering a premium experience in a compact package.

Sony Xperia 5 II Price

Before we get into the specs, let’s go through the cost. The Sony Xperia 5 II is priced at $950 (Roughly Rs 69,950) in the US. Pre-orders will begin on September 29, while the phone will ship from December 4. The Xperia 5 II will be heading to Europe in Q4 2020 and will cost EUR 900 (Roughly Rs 78,100).

For US customers who pre-order, the Xperia 5 II before November 29 will get a gaming headset, a 10,000 mAh power bank, and Call of Duty Mobile Points. The Sony Xperia 5 II will be available in Black, Grey, Blue and Pink colour options, although Americans will only get the Black version.

Sony Xperia 5 II Specs

The Sony Xperia 5 II is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone arrives with 128GB and 256GB storage options, which can be expanded via microSD card. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 21W fast charging support. But the charger included in the box maxes out at 18W.

The Sony Xperia 5 II sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Sony also claims that software and hardware optimisations can help reduce latency by 35-percent.

In optics, the Xperia 5 II features a 12 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera. Both the primary and telephoto camera sensors feature OIS. All three cameras boast ZEISS lenses with T anti-reflective coating. On the front, the phone opts for an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Sony Xperia 5 II is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Both the front and back of the phone are protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The Xperia 5 II also incorporates a headphone jack and front-firing stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. The Sony Xperia 5 II will be unveiled with two accessories, a stand cover and traditional cover. The phone will natively support the DualShock 4 controller.