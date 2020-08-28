Sony Xperia 5 II full specs leaked ahead of September 17 launch; 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865 SoC revealed

Sony is gearing up to launch a new Xperia phone on September 17. The Japanese tech giant will be hosting an event on September 17 at 09:00 am CEST (12:30 pm IST).

Sony usually withholds new device launches for IFA tradeshow, which mostly takes place in Berlin in early September. However, the company will be hosting an online-only event due to the ongoing pandemic. You can watch the livestream of the event on Sony’s official YouTube channel.

Considering all the hype surrounding the handset, we expect Sony to unveil a new flagship, presumably the Xperia 5 II. While details about the Sony Xperia 5 II are relatively unknown, a recent leak provided by Android Headlines offers an in-depth look at the Sony Xperia 5 II specs.

Sony Xperia 5 II Expected Specs

The Sony Xperia 5 II will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Naturally, the Snapdragon 865 chipset will be paired with a 5G modem. The handset is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with a USB-C port for power delivery. The headphone jack may also make a come back on the Xperia 5 II.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Xperia 5 II could also be the first Sony phone with a high refresh rate, with its 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The renders also suggest that Sony will retain the top and bottom bezels on the screen.

The Sony Xperia 5 II will likely get a triple camera setup on the back with three 12-megapixel sensors. The camera sensors will include a 12-megapixel, f/1.7 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide camera.