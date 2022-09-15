English
    Sony WH-1000XM5 to be launched in India on September 21: All you need to know

    The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs 31,900) in the US.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST
    Sony WH-1000XM5


    Sony is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship noise cancellation headphones in India. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones were unveiled in global markets back in May and are now on their way to India.

    The Sony WH-1000XM5 India launch is set to take place on September 21. Sony has set up a dedicated page for the WH-1000XM5 headphones on its Indian website, while a listing for them has also appeared on Amazon India, suggesting that they will go on sale through the e-commerce platform after the launch.

    Sony WH-1000XM5 Features 

    While details about the WH-1000XM5 active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones are under wraps, their specifications and features were unveiled during the global launch. Sony’s new flagship noise cancellation headphones come with two processors controlling eight microphones that dramatically reduce the frequency and automatically optimises noise cancellation depending on the environment.

    With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, the WH-1000XM5 headphones unlock the full potential of Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit enhances noise cancelling. The 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome uses carbon fibre composite material that improves high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality.

    High-Resolution Audio can also be experienced with or without wires, thanks to Sony's LDAC audio codec. Additionally, DSEE Extreme upscales digital music files in real time. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified for a more immersive experience. Sony's precise Voice Pickup technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure to isolate the user's voice.

    The WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones feature a newly developed soft fit, synthetic leather with a stepless slider. Sony also claims that its new flagship noise cancelling headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs 31,900) in the US.
