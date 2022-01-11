Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs 5,990

Sony recently launched a new pair of budget true wireless earbuds in India. The Sony WF-C500 TWS earphones arrive with voice assistant support, up to 20 hours of battery life, an IPX4 rating, and Android Fast Pair.

Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds Price in India

The Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 5,990 in India. The earbuds will go on sale starting January 16 through the Sony Centre, ShopatSC.com, and other online and offline retail channels. The Sony’s affordable earbuds are available in Black, Green, Orange, and White colour options.

Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds Features and Specs

The Sony WF-C500 feature the company’s proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that is aimed at delivering excellent audio and call quality right out of the box. The earbuds also support Sony’s software-based 360 Reality Audio for spatial audio. They also support Google Assistant and Siri support.

Sony’s new affordable earbuds also support Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for quick and easy connectivity. The earbuds pack 5.8mm drivers and feature a frequency response of 20Hz-20,000Hz. Sony’s WF-C500 earbuds also come with buttons to control playback. They also have a Bluetooth chip onboard to ensure a lag-free listening experience.

Sony’s new TWS earbuds are IPX4 rated for splash resistance. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, going up to 20 hours in total with the charger. You also get a quick charge feature that delivers one hour of playback with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds also come with app support (Sony Headphones Connect).