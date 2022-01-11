MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs 5,990

The Sony WF-C500 feature the company’s proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that is aimed at delivering excellent audio and call quality right out of the box.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

Sony recently launched a new pair of budget true wireless earbuds in India. The Sony WF-C500 TWS earphones arrive with voice assistant support, up to 20 hours of battery life, an IPX4 rating, and Android Fast Pair.

Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds Price in India 

The Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 5,990 in India. The earbuds will go on sale starting January 16 through the Sony Centre, ShopatSC.com, and other online and offline retail channels. The Sony’s affordable earbuds are available in Black, Green, Orange, and White colour options.

Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds Features and Specs 

The Sony WF-C500 feature the company’s proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that is aimed at delivering excellent audio and call quality right out of the box. The earbuds also support Sony’s software-based 360 Reality Audio for spatial audio. They also support Google Assistant and Siri support.

Close

Related stories

Sony’s new affordable earbuds also support Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for quick and easy connectivity. The earbuds pack 5.8mm drivers and feature a frequency response of 20Hz-20,000Hz. Sony’s WF-C500 earbuds also come with buttons to control playback. They also have a Bluetooth chip onboard to ensure a lag-free listening experience.

Sony’s new TWS earbuds are IPX4 rated for splash resistance. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, going up to 20 hours in total with the charger. You also get a quick charge feature that delivers one hour of playback with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds also come with app support (Sony Headphones Connect).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #earphones #headphones #Sony #TWS Earbuds #wireless headphones
first published: Jan 11, 2022 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.