Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS launch date with design renders, features leaked

Sony has not announced the official launch date of the Sony WF-1000XM4 at the time of writing this.

Sony WF-1000XM4 is rumoured to launch soon. The company has not made an official announcement. However, a new report claims to have leaked the Sony WF-1000XM4 launch date. The upcoming Sony TWS will launch on or before June 8.

The claim is made based on the FCC listings spotted by The Walkman Blog. The report further reveals the design and some key specifications of the upcoming TWS. Sony WF-1000XM4 will get some minor design tweaks compared to the XM3.

The image renders reveal that the earbuds feature a golden circular cylinder on the outside. Sony has placed the charging pins and proximity sensor on the underside of the earbuds, according to the leaked renders. The upcoming TWS will also feature wireless charging support. The TWS will also fast charge inside the case and offer up to 120 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge time inside the case.

Other leaked features include support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The TWS will also feature Bluetooth 5.1/5.2 technology and a new noise reduction processor. Lastly, the Sony wireless earbuds will reportedly offer an improved battery life and sound quality.

