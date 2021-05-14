MARKET NEWS

Sony WF-1000XM4 official images leaked ahead of rumoured June 8 launch

Sony will launch the WF-1000XM4 in two colour options.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

Sony WF-1000XM4 official marketing images have leaked online. The premium truly wireless earbuds are expected to launch next month. Ahead of the launch, the marketing images have revealed the design and the two colour options of the upcoming TWS earbuds.

Sony will launch the WF-1000XM4 in two colour options. Tipster Roland Quandt has uploaded the official Sony WF-1000XM4 images ahead of its release. The images give us a better look at the earbuds and the charging case. Both, the earbuds and the charging case are compact compared to the current 1000XM3 models. The earbuds have a matte finish with the Sony branding on the side. 

The image renders reveal that the earbuds feature a golden circular cylinder on the outside. Sony has placed the charging pins and proximity sensor on the underside of the earbuds. The upcoming TWS will also feature wireless charging support, according to a previous report. The TWS will also fast charge inside the case and offer up to 120 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge time inside the case. 

Other leaked features include support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The TWS will also feature Bluetooth 5.1/5.2 technology and a new noise reduction processor. Lastly, the Sony wireless earbuds will reportedly offer an improved battery life and sound quality. 

Sony has not announced the official launch date of the Sony WF-1000XM4 at the time of writing this. However, based on the leaked information, the TWS will launch on or before June 8.
first published: May 14, 2021 11:20 am

