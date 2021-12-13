MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony wanted to bring PlayStation Now to smartphones

Confidential documents from the Epic vs Apple trial show that Sony was thinking about bringing the game streaming service to mobile

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
(Image Courtesy: Apple)

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

According to documents from the Epic vs Apple trial, Sony had plans to bring its game streaming service, PlayStation Now, to mobile in 2017. The documents say that the service would have started with 450 PlayStation 3 games first, with PlayStation 4 titles being added later.

Seen by The Verge, the documents show that Apple had insider knowledge of the move. In 2017, Apple was working on its own subscription service for games, which would launch as Apple Arcade two years later.

While the move never happened and Apple Arcade still doesn't have a game-streaming component, the documents show that Apple was aggressive in its plans for Arcade. It was targeting more than 100 games at launch with a rotation of 10 new ones being added each month.

Also Read: PlayStation Plus subscription discounted by 50% in India: Check price, eligibility

According to Bloomberg, Sony is reportedly working on an answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. The service, codenamed Project Spartacus, will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It will supposedly combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one offering, offering players game streaming as an extra incentive to sign up for Sony's service.

Close

Related stories

The new service will have three tiers, the lowest tier would be PlayStation Plus as it is now, a tier higher than that would include PlayStation 4 games, with PlayStation 5 games coming later. The highest tier will include cloud gaming, demos and older titles from Sony's library dating back to the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Portable.

Also Read: Sony's Spartacus service for PlayStation could be its answer to Xbox Game Pass: Report

Despite the early start and access to streaming technology by failed upstarts Gaikai and OnLive, Sony has mostly squandered the opportunity in space by allowing other services like Xbox Game Pass to pull ahead.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Apple Arcade #iOS #PlayStation Now
first published: Dec 13, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.