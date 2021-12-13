Sony wanted to bring PlayStation Now to smartphones

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

According to documents from the Epic vs Apple trial, Sony had plans to bring its game streaming service, PlayStation Now, to mobile in 2017. The documents say that the service would have started with 450 PlayStation 3 games first, with PlayStation 4 titles being added later.

Seen by The Verge, the documents show that Apple had insider knowledge of the move. In 2017, Apple was working on its own subscription service for games, which would launch as Apple Arcade two years later.

While the move never happened and Apple Arcade still doesn't have a game-streaming component, the documents show that Apple was aggressive in its plans for Arcade. It was targeting more than 100 games at launch with a rotation of 10 new ones being added each month.

Also Read: PlayStation Plus subscription discounted by 50% in India: Check price, eligibility

According to Bloomberg, Sony is reportedly working on an answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. The service, codenamed Project Spartacus, will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It will supposedly combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one offering, offering players game streaming as an extra incentive to sign up for Sony's service.

The new service will have three tiers, the lowest tier would be PlayStation Plus as it is now, a tier higher than that would include PlayStation 4 games, with PlayStation 5 games coming later. The highest tier will include cloud gaming, demos and older titles from Sony's library dating back to the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Portable.

Also Read: Sony's Spartacus service for PlayStation could be its answer to Xbox Game Pass: Report

Despite the early start and access to streaming technology by failed upstarts Gaikai and OnLive, Sony has mostly squandered the opportunity in space by allowing other services like Xbox Game Pass to pull ahead.