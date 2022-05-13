Sony unveils WH-1000XM5 headphones, to go on sale from May 20

Sony has announced its latest flagship noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-100XM5, which are a continuation of the Japanese electronic giant's well-received 1000XM line of products which has been critically and commercially successful.

While the older models were known for excellent sound quality and active noise-cancellation, Sony is doubling on improving the ANC by adding a second processor that gets rid of noise in the "mid to high frequency".

The new 1000XM5 also has a new design, which the company refers to as "noiseless design". Sony has reworked the design to be slimmer and sleeker, while making improvements in areas that could contribute to wind noise.

The headphones now have eight microphones placed around the cups, and use a thinner, synthetic leather material for the headband. The touch controls are still there, which means you can control your experience using tap and swipe gestures. There is a dedicated button for switching on ANC and other modes.

The 1000XM5 has a new 30mm driver that the company says "improves sound quality and bass reproduction". Voice call quality has also been improved with the use of four beamforming mic and noise reduction AI algorithms.

Besides the design and driver changes, the 1000XM5 supports Sony's LDAC codecs for greater audio quality and has built-in support for Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

Sony says that the headphones can last 30 hours on a single charge, along with support for fast charging, which gives three hours' worth of battery life, with just three minutes of charging.

The headphones will come in white and black and are priced at $399 (Rs 30,000). The WH-1000XM5 goes on sale starting May 20.