Sony unveils limited edition PS4 Pro to celebrate 500 million consoles sold

Sony has released a limited edition PS4 Pro to mark the occasion of crossing 500 million PlayStation consoles ever sold. The console, called the 500 Million PlayStation, and its controller come in a translucent dark blue finish and will be limited to a fitting 50,000 units worldwide. It features a mammoth 2 TB hard disk, a PS camera, and even a vertical stand.

The console will support 4K gaming and Sony advises to output gameplay to a 4K TV for best results. The user can also stream movies, videos, and shows over the PS4 Pro in 4K resolution, provided the user has a strong internet connection to support it. It also has a Boost Mode which the user can turn on to give faster frame rates, enhanced image clarity, and other improvements. The console will also support HDR TVs to provide a vibrant and realistic array of colors.

Another interesting feature on the 500 Million PlayStation is a thin gold-coloured strip on the third tier of the console that shows which unit of the total 50,000 a user owns. The console will be available in select retail stores by early September and will hit PlayStation’s online store by 24 August.