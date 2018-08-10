App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony unveils limited edition PS4 Pro to celebrate 500 million consoles sold

The 500 Million PlayStation will come with a vertical stand, a PlayStation Camera, and a giant hard disk

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sony has released a limited edition PS4 Pro to mark the occasion of crossing 500 million PlayStation consoles ever sold. The console, called the 500 Million PlayStation, and its controller come in a translucent dark blue finish and will be limited to a fitting 50,000 units worldwide. It features a mammoth 2 TB hard disk, a PS camera, and even a vertical stand.

ps4-pro-500-million-bundle-image-us-10aug18-1 (1)

The console will support 4K gaming and Sony advises to output gameplay to a 4K TV for best results. The user can also stream movies, videos, and shows over the PS4 Pro in 4K resolution, provided the user has a strong internet connection to support it. It also has a Boost Mode which the user can turn on to give faster frame rates, enhanced image clarity, and other improvements. The console will also support HDR TVs to provide a vibrant and realistic array of colors.

ps4-pro-500-million-bundle-image-us-10aug18-9

Another interesting feature on the 500 Million PlayStation is a thin gold-coloured strip on the third tier of the console that shows which unit of the total 50,000 a user owns. The console will be available in select retail stores by early September and will hit PlayStation’s online store by 24 August.

ps4-pro-500-million-bundle-image-us-10aug18-8

Since the company’s first console in 1994, it has gone on to sell approximately 525.3 million units of the PlayStation. This is not the first time Sony has launched a limited edition PS4; in early 2018 and late 2014, the company revealed a blue-gold PS4 variant and a retro-styled PS4 model respectively.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 01:17 pm

tags #PlayStation #Technology #world

