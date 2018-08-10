Sony unveils limited edition PS4 Pro to celebrate 500 million consoles sold

The 500 Million PlayStation will come with a vertical stand, a PlayStation Camera, and a giant hard disk
Sony has released a limited edition PS4 Pro to mark the occasion of crossing 500 million PlayStation consoles ever sold. The console, called the 500 Million PlayStation, and its controller come in a translucent dark blue finish and will be limited to a fitting 50,000 units worldwide. It features a mammoth 2 TB hard disk, a PS camera, and even a vertical stand.
The console will support 4K gaming and Sony advises to output gameplay to a 4K TV for best results. The user can also stream movies, videos, and shows over the PS4 Pro in 4K resolution, provided the user has a strong internet connection to support it. It also has a Boost Mode which the user can turn on to give faster frame rates, enhanced image clarity, and other improvements. The console will also support HDR TVs to provide a vibrant and realistic array of colors.
Another interesting feature on the 500 Million PlayStation is a thin gold-coloured strip on the third tier of the console that shows which unit of the total 50,000 a user owns. The console will be available in select retail stores by early September and will hit PlayStation’s online store by 24 August.
Since the company’s first console in 1994, it has gone on to sell approximately 525.3 million units of the PlayStation. This is not the first time Sony has launched a limited edition PS4; in early 2018 and late 2014, the company revealed a blue-gold PS4 variant and a retro-styled PS4 model respectively.