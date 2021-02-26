Sony to unlock PlayStation 5 for internal storage upgrades in summer

Representative Image

Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony Corporation is all set to open up its PlayStation 5 for internal storage upgrades this summer. Through this move, Sony is mulling to allow gamers to have more than just a few marquee games on their console at one time, reported Bloomberg.

Apart from this, Sony is also working to enable support for additional drives with a firmware update which would help unlock higher cooling-fan speeds, ensuring the console doesn’t overheat.

Sony PS5 sale cycle could get smoother as CEO hints better supply starting H2 2021

Sony's new PS5 will come with a custom solid-state drive with around 667 GB available for storing games, apps and media. The new feature has been added to enable the latest Call of Duty game which needs 133GB of installation space, while keeping the remaining space for other titles taking up at least 40GB each.

Among the disadvantages of Sony PS5 includes its impracticality to plug in an external hard drive which was a typical way gamers use to add storage. For gamers willing to add storage and firmware upgrade, they will have to take a plastic cover off the PS5, and attach a new storage unit. However, the new PS5 will come with latest console that accelerates loading and processing times.

"As previously announced, we are working to enable M.2 SSD storage expansion for PlayStation 5. The timing has not been announced and details will be shared later," Bloomberg quoted a Sony spokesman as saying.

Since its launch in November 2020, the Sony PS5 has been in high demand, while lack of supply chain and logistics prevented the Japanese firm from delivering sufficient units.

Meanwhile, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) President and CEO, Jim Ryan, has given some hope to fans on the Sony PS5 stock availability. He hopes that the PS5 supply will start to pick up in the second half of 2021.

“The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year, so by the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed,” he said.

Not only Sony, but its competitor Microsoft Corporation is also struggling to keep up with the demand amid shortage of chips, It has warned that its latest Xbox console generation is unlikely to see relief before June and they are working with AMD to increase the chip supply rate.