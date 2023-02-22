Sony to let Gran Turismo 7 players race against Sophy AI

Gran Turismo 7 players on the PlayStation 5 now have a chance to try their skills against Gran Turismo Sophy (GT Sophy) AI, which has beaten the best players around the world.

From February 20 to the end of March, players can participate in this limited-time event and "challenge the autonomous racing AI agent in a series of four races increasing in varying levels of difficulty, from Beginner to Expert".

GT Sophy is an autonomous racing AI that has been developed by Sony's AI division, Polyphony Digital, the creators of Gran Turismo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The AI model was trained for superior car control, racing tactics and etiquette for respecting player driving lines and avoiding collisions for fair play.

Moneycontrol News