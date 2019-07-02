App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PS5 will reportedly deliver four times better performance than the PlayStation 4

The leaked graphics benchmark puts the PS5's score close to Nvidia's RTX 2070 GPU.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sony’s PlayStation 5 might just be one of the most highly anticipated console-launches in over a decade. Sony confirmed that the next-gen PlayStation would release in 2020 and will pack some serious hardware.

While the Japanese company has always maintained its next-gen console will be powerful, it never mentioned how powerful. However, a recent leak might give us a glimpse into the power and capability of the PS5. The leak came courtesy of a tweet from TUM_APISAK, a renowned leakster.

The tweet contained an undisclosed benchmark score of AMD’s ‘Gonzalo’ semi-custom APU utilised on the PlayStation 5. The overall score for Gonzalo was upwards of 20,000, while no exact figure was provided, the PlayStation 4 (Non-Pro) scores nearly 5,000. If the tweet is accurate, the PS5 will offer four times better performance than the current PS4.

Close

The details about the exact specifics of the benchmark are hidden, but from what we can tell this does look like a 3DMark Fire Strike test. To put the rumoured score into perspective, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 manages a score of about 22,170 in 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark.

Now, we urge users to take this information with a pinch of salt as it is still early days, and the 4x performance boost from the previous generation does seem like a bitch much.

But if the rumours are true, the next generation PlayStation console won’t be very far off from blurring the lines between console and PC gaming. The PS5 launch is a fair bit away, which means the test could easily be for an engineering sample or dev kit or some similar hardware.

And, while we can’t be sure about performance, we do know the PlayStation 5 packs some serious hardware as it is capable of offering 4K gaming at 120Hz, which would require a significant performance improvement from the current generation PS console.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

