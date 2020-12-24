Sony PS5 update notifies users on installing PS4 version of game

Sony has rolled out a new PlayStation 5 update that fixes an issue with cross-gen games. The latest Sony PlayStation 5 update notifies users when they install a PS4 version of the game. It will also notify users when there will be a PS5 version of the particular game.

The new Sony PlayStation 5 update details were posted by Twitter user Tidux. The user shared a screenshot that includes the new pop-up prompt. “You’re about to play the PS4 version of this game. Do you want to switch to the PS5 version?”, the pop-up message reads. Users can choose to continue playing the PS4 version of the game or switching to the PS5 version.

The update is useful for players as there are many games that offer support for PS4 and PS5. Users in the past experienced issues when they downloaded the cross-gen bundle and got the PS4 version with the PS5 version of the game. The new update will notify users when they install an older version of a game.

It is better to install the PS5 version of supported games as they make use of the latest generation hardware. The PS4 version misses out on key features like quicker load times, DualSense support, and 120 FPS.

Many developers are slowly adding support for the older-generation PS4 console alongside PS5.