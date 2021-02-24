Sony PS5 sale cycle could get smoother as CEO hints better supply starting H2 2021

Sony PlayStation 5 has remained out of stock for the most part of the year. The PS5 went on sale for the first and the only time earlier this month in India. Sony PS5 has remained out of stock since then, not just in India but worldwide. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) President and CEO, Jim Ryan, has given some hope to fans on the Sony PS5 stock availability.

Ryan hopes that the PS5 supply will start to pick up in the second half of 2021. The Sony President told The Washington Post and the Financial Times that the company did not anticipate such a significant demand for the PS5. Add to that the global pandemic that disrupted the supply chain. As things slowly get back on track, Ryan believes that the PS5 supply will get better every month throughout 2021.

“The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year, so by the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed,” he said.

Sony’s arch competitor Microsoft is also struggling to keep up with the demand due to the shortage of chips. Earlier this year, Mike Spencer, Microsoft’s Head of Investor Relations, said that the company is working with AMD to increase the chip supply rate.