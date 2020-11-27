PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PS5 purchased before official launch in India will not be covered under warranty: Report

Unauthorised retailers are reportedly selling the next-gen consoles to customers for premium prices, in some cases going as high as Rs 90,000. And now, the premium cost doesn’t even get you a warranty.

Moneycontrol News

After the recent reports of Xbox Series X supply shortages, the news just keeps getting worst of console gamers in India. While Sony hasn’t provided a launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India, the consoles are being sold by importers on the grey market in the country.

However, Sony executives have reportedly come out saying that customers who purchase imported consoles will not be able to avail warranty benefits within India. The consoles need to have Sony India’s official warranty card. This means that Sony wants customers to purchase the next-generation PlayStation consoles from official sellers and not from unauthorised sellers.

According to a report by MensXP quoting a Sony representative, “We advise our customers to check for the official Sony India Warranty card at the time of purchase to avail warranty benefits within India, and in this context, it is important to note that PlayStation products marketed by Sony India are certified based on India safety standards stipulated by BIS”.

So, if you there is an issue with an imported PlayStation 5 console you purchased, then that console will not be covered by warranty in India, which means you won’t be able to get it replaced. Additionally, the report also noted that the Indian PS5 units are certified based on India safety standards stipulated by BIS, which won’t be the case with imported consoles.

The Sony PlayStation 5’s price in India is set at Rs 49,900, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,900. However, the report notes that unauthorised retailers are selling the next-gen consoles to customers for premium prices, in some cases going as high as Rs 90,000. And now, the premium cost doesn’t even get you a warranty.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #gaming #PlayStation #Sony

