Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition go out of stock in India within minutes of pre-orders going live

The Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition went up for pre-order in India at 12:00 noon today. However, like every other time, it disappeared only a few minutes after being available for pre-order in the country. It is worth noting that this is only the second time the Digital Edition of the console has been available for pre-order in India.

The Sony PlayStation 5 (Review) consoles were briefly available on the Sony Center, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other e-retailers. However, several websites faced errors or couldn’t handle the load, with the Sony Center page for the PS5 Digital Edition reverting to a “404 Not Found” error, according to Gadgets 360.

While pages for the PlayStation on most websites are still up, Sony’s next-gen consoles are no longer in stock. Some of them were sold out instantaneously, a mere seconds after the pre-orders went live. As of now, the main reason why consumers are unable to get their hands on the console remains Sony’s inability to stock up on enough units. Additionally, this isn't helped by e-retailers inability to handle the load on thier sites during the brief pre-order period.

For the few who did manage to pre-order the PS5 consoles, the Sony Center claims that they will begin shipping on July 3. You can expect the other retailers to do the same, but Croma said it will deliver the consoles by July 8. As of now, there is no official resupply date. You can call the Sony helpline – 1800-103-7799 – for more details about restocking or availability. We will also update you as soon as a resupply date is provided.