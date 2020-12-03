PlusFinancial Times
Sony PS5 Pro with dual GPUs could launch soon to compete against Xbox Series X

A Sony patent published earlier this year describes a “scalable gaming console” where a “second GPU” is communicatively coupled with the first GPU, and that the system is for “home console and cloud gaming” usage.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 09:22 AM IST

Sony released the two models PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console – PS5 Digital Edition and the one with the disc - on November 12 in select countries. As we wait for the PS5 to arrive in India, a new report states that Sony could launch a dual-GPU version of the PS5 called the PS5 Pro.

The report from T3 cites a Sony patent that was published earlier in 2020. The patent describes a “scalable gaming console” where a “second GPU” is communicatively coupled with the first GPU, and that the system is for “home console and cloud gaming” usage.

It is being speculated that this dual-GPU version could likely launch as the PS5 Pro flagship gaming console.  These would both come in the accelerated processing unit (APU) format that the PS5’s SoC do, with two custom made AMD APUs working together to deliver enhanced gaming performance and cloud streaming, the report stated.

The patent also notes that plural SoCs may be used to provide a high-end version of the console with greater processing and storage capability, while the high-end system can also contain more memory such as  random-access memory (RAM) and other features and may also be used for a cloud-optimized version using the same game console chip with more performance.

Sony has not made any official confirmation on the existence of the PS5 Pro gaming console. The patent above might not become a reality and Sony might never launch the dual-GPU PS5 Pro.

Regarding the PS5 availability in India, Sony has warned people from purchasing the gaming console via the grey market. The company is yet to make its latest gaming console available in India. Sony has reportedly said that consoles bought from outside of India will be invalid for benefits under warranty.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #PlayStation 5 #PS5 #Sony
first published: Dec 3, 2020 09:22 am

