Sony PS5 Pro: Twitter is shocked and surprised at the same time

Soon after the news of the PS5 Pro broke, netizens on Twitter had some interesting reactions.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:54 AM IST

Sony is rumoured to be working on a dual-GPU version of the PS5 that will compete against the more powerful Xbox Series X. The speculation is based on a patent that describes a “scalable gaming console” where a “second GPU” is communicatively coupled with the first GPU, and that the system is for “home console and cloud gaming” usage. It is being speculated that this dual-GPU version could likely launch as the Sony PS5 Pro flagship gaming console.

Sony PS5 has been released in select markets. The company seems to be struggling with inventory as not many have been able to get their hands on the latest gaming console. Sony PS5 India availability details are currently known.

Soon after the news of the PS5 Pro broke, netizens on Twitter had some interesting reactions. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the PS5 Pro launch rumours and speculations:






PS5 Pro launch is currently a rumour and Sony has not made any confirmation on its availability. We advise our readers to take the rumours with some salt.
TAGS: #PlayStation 5 #PS5 #Sony
first published: Dec 3, 2020 10:54 am

