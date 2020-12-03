Sony PS5 Pro: Twitter is shocked and surprised at the same time

Soon after the news of the PS5 Pro broke, netizens on Twitter had some interesting reactions.

Sony is rumoured to be working on a dual-GPU version of the PS5 that will compete against the more powerful Xbox Series X. The speculation is based on a patent that describes a “scalable gaming console” where a “second GPU” is communicatively coupled with the first GPU, and that the system is for “home console and cloud gaming” usage. It is being speculated that this dual-GPU version could likely launch as the Sony PS5 Pro flagship gaming console.

Sony PS5 has been released in select markets. The company seems to be struggling with inventory as not many have been able to get their hands on the latest gaming console. Sony PS5 India availability details are currently known.



Damn Sony releasing a PS5 Pro after just releasing the PS5 is the reason I have trust issues

Excuse me now is PS5 pro trending? I don’t even have the base PS5 pic.twitter.com/tmXkrYdUfw

me lookin at ps5 pro trending when i dont even got the regular pic.twitter.com/STsU5lwotc — ultra (@ultra00YT) December 3, 2020





PS5 Pro will look like this pic.twitter.com/d37hLd5YW8

Just got the Peeps PS5 Pro

PS5 today trending pic.twitter.com/chm3SvXu66 — Wesley Adu (@WeSmoove) December 2, 2020





Me looking at my already soon to be outdated ps5 after seeing rumors of a ps5 pro. pic.twitter.com/dMPQlV7Pp2

PS5 Pro launch is currently a rumour and Sony has not made any confirmation on its availability. We advise our readers to take the rumours with some salt.