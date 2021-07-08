Sony PS5 pre-orders in India to go live on July 12: Report

Several Sony PS5 retailers in India are likely to begin taking pre-bookings of the gaming console next week.

Sony PS5 preorders in India will go live on July 12. The PlayStation 5 has remained out of stock for most of the year and is only available via pre-booking. According to a new report, the PS5 India restock is scheduled for next week and is expected to go on sale soon.

The likes of Amazon, Flipkart, ShopAtSC, Games The Shop, etc., are likely to announce the July 12 Sony PS5 pre-order date on their website very soon. An IGN India report claims that Vijay Sales announced these details via email. The publication claims to have confirmed with other retailers as well.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Both variants, the Digital Edition and the standard Disc edition are expected to go on sale on July 12 at 12pm. The PlayStation 5 (Review) costs Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,990.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990

There is no word on the next PS5 India restock quantity. Much like previous pre-orders, one can expect the units to be available in limited quantities. Considering the large influx of interested buyers, you can expect PS5 units to sell out pretty quickly. So, if you are planning on getting one, we’d recommend booking your unit as soon as pre-orders go live.