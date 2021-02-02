Sony PS5 pre-order units now being shipped; no word on stock availability

Sony has started shipping PlayStation 5 (PS5) units to its pre-order customers. The latest gaming console was supposed to go on sale starting February 2 in India. However, the Sony PS5 is currently out of stock across online channels.

Customers who managed to pre-book the Sony PS5 will soon get their console delivered. PS5 pre-orders went live in India on January 12 - months after its global launch. Minutes after the pre-orders went live, Sony PS5 India units went out of stock. The company had also announced that other customers can purchase the PS5 in India starting February 2.

At the time of writing this, PS5 is out of stock on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and Reliance Digital. “We’re temporarily out of stock on PS5. Subscribe to this page and stay tuned for updates,” the Amazon microsite reads.

It is unknown when would Sony restock enough sales to resume the PS5 sale in India. Sony is launching the new PlayStation 5 in two models, a standard model with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a Digital Edition without an optical drive. While both models more-or-less look the same, the PS5 Digital Edition is thinner, primarily due to the lack of an optical drive. The Digital Edition should also be cheaper as it ditches the optical drive.

In India, though, only the Disc version was available for pre-order for Rs 49,990. The PS5 will be similarly priced as the Xbox Series X.