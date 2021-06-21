MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony PS5 pre-order: Next Sony PlayStation 5 sale on June 23 via Amazon, ShopAtSC and more

As per the Sony PS5 pre-order microsite on Amazon, both variants of the Sony PlayStation 5 can be pre-ordered on June 23.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India will kick off again very soon. The new gaming console from Sony has remained out of stock for the most part of the year and is only available for purchase via pre-orders. According to the latest listings, the next Sony PS5 pre-order date in India is set for June 23.

As per the Sony PS5 pre-order microsite on Amazon, both variants of the Sony PlayStation 5 can be pre-ordered on June 23. The Digital Edition, which has gone on pre-order sale only once, will be available for purchase on June 23. Customers who want the Disc Edition can also pre-order it via Amazon on the said date. Other third-party retailers like ShopAtSC, Games The Shop, Flipkart,  Croma, Vijay Sales etc. are also likely to accept pre-orders for Sony PS5 on the said date.

The PS5 was available for pre-orders a few times this year, only to go out of stock within seconds. Gaming enthusiasts have been waiting for Sony to quickly restock the console since its last sale in May. The PlayStation 5 (Review) costs Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,990.

Considering the large influx of interested buyers, you can expect PS5 units to sell out pretty quickly. So, if you are planning on getting one, we’d recommend booking your unit as soon as pre-orders go live.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #PlayStation 5 #Sony #Sony PS5
first published: Jun 21, 2021 02:27 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.