Sony PS5 pre-order: Next Sony PlayStation 5 sale on June 23 via Amazon, ShopAtSC and more

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India will kick off again very soon. The new gaming console from Sony has remained out of stock for the most part of the year and is only available for purchase via pre-orders. According to the latest listings, the next Sony PS5 pre-order date in India is set for June 23.

As per the Sony PS5 pre-order microsite on Amazon, both variants of the Sony PlayStation 5 can be pre-ordered on June 23. The Digital Edition, which has gone on pre-order sale only once, will be available for purchase on June 23. Customers who want the Disc Edition can also pre-order it via Amazon on the said date. Other third-party retailers like ShopAtSC, Games The Shop, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales etc. are also likely to accept pre-orders for Sony PS5 on the said date.

The PS5 was available for pre-orders a few times this year, only to go out of stock within seconds. Gaming enthusiasts have been waiting for Sony to quickly restock the console since its last sale in May. The PlayStation 5 (Review) costs Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,990.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990

Considering the large influx of interested buyers, you can expect PS5 units to sell out pretty quickly. So, if you are planning on getting one, we’d recommend booking your unit as soon as pre-orders go live.