Sony PS5 Games and DualSense controller pricing, launch date revealed

Sony recently unveiled the official launch date of the PlayStation 5 in several countries. The company also confirmed the pricing of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in the US, Australia, Japan, and Europe.

Apart from the launch date and pricing of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, Sony also revealed the approximate cost of first-party launch titles. According to the company, first-party games will be priced anywhere between USD 49.99 (Roughly Rs 3,700) and USD 69.99 (Roughly Rs 5,200).

The pricing suggests a $10 price hike over PlayStation 4 titles, something that has long been speculated since the launch of NBA 2K21 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There is no information about the pricing of the first-party games in India. However, PlayStation 4 first-party titles were priced at Rs 3,999, when the console launched in 2013.

Sony also announced the price of the DualSense controller. The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless gamepad will be priced at $69.99, which is around the same price as the top-end Sony first-party titles. Sony will include one PS5 DualSense controller in the box along with the console, similar to previous editions. The price of the controller is $10 more than the cost of the DualShock Wireless controller for the PS4.

