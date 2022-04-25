Sony provides update on revamped PlayStation Plus launch, coming to Asian markets in May

Sony has announced that the new revamped PlayStation Plus service will be launching a little earlier than expected in select markets in Asia, followed by Japan.

The Japanese technology giant is eyeing a roll-out for the Asian markets by May 23, 2022. Japan will be next, starting June 1, 2022, followed by Americas on June 13 and then Europe on June 22.

In a blog post, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said that the team was expanding cloud streaming access to 11 new locations, bringing the total count to 30 markets at launch.

The new locations added are, "Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia."

The current pricing for the PlayStation Plus service in India starts at Rs 499 per month, or Rs 1,199 for 3 months. You can also opt for an annual plan that works out to Rs 2,999 yearly.

The revamped service will add two new tiers to the existing base PlayStation Plus plan - PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. The rumoured pricing for the Extra tier in India is Rs 800 per month, or Rs 2,000 or Rs 5,000 for the 3-month or 12-month plans.

The Extra tier will add a library of 400 Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, on top of the two monthly games that are available for users of the basic plan.

The Premium tier will add PlayStation One and PlayStation 2 games to the list as well, along with the ability to stream PlayStation 3 games over the cloud. The plan will also allow cloud streaming for PlayStation One, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation 4 games.