    Sony PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

    Sony is yet to reveal the price or information about the availability of the PlayStation VR 2 headset.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

    Sony's next gen PlayStation VR headset has been officially unveiled. The PlayStation VR2 takes its design cues from the PlayStation 5 while retaining the ergonomics of the original PlayStation VR headset. Sony is yet to reveal the price or information about the availability of the PlayStation VR 2 headset.

    In a blog post, Sony explained that the design of the PS VR2 was inspired by the PlayStation 5. Sony says that the rounded design of the headset aims at comfort as it is meant to have constant human contact, just like the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and the Pulse 3D headset.

    According to Sony, the circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world. The new design features a similar white-and-black color scheme as the PlayStation 5. The new headset also has a new vent design for better airflow while preventing the lens from fogging up while playing.

    The PS VR2 headset also comes with a built-in motor for headset feedback, although Sony has managed to introduce the motor while maintaining a slimmer design compared to its predecessor. The new PS VR2 headset boasts a 4K OLED HDR Display (2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye). It also has a 110-degree field of view and a refresh rate of 90-120Hz.

    The new headset will also offer improved eye-tracking and feature four cameras for headset and controller tracking, along with IR cameras for eye tracking. It will also include a three-axis gyroscope, a three-axis accelerometer, and an IR proximity sensor.
