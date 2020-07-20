Sony PlayStation 5 price and launch date leaked through Amazon's French website

In recent months, Sony has revealed almost every detail about the PlayStation 5, including the accessories and games set to arrive alongside the console. The only information missing about the PS5 is its price. However, an employee at Amazon France may have literally made a ‘costly’ mistake.



PlayStation 5 Price: 499€?

Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2020

The listing for the PS5 was spotted on Amazon’s French website. Twitter user Ben Geskin managed to snap a screenshot of the listing before it was taken down.According to Geskin, the standard PlayStation 5 model will be priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 42,850), while the PS5 Digital Edition will costs EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 34,250). The listing also suggests that the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 20, 2020. It is worth noting that the launch date may carry depending on the region. However, a previous tweet might provide more clarity.

While we cannot confirm if the price leaked is accurate, it seems about right, considering the launch price is EUR 100 more than that of the PS4. Sony first unveiled the PlayStation 4 in Europe at EUR 399. The PS5 is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor due to the big upgrades in hardware.

However, previous leaks have suggested that the PlayStation 5 might be even more expensive. Although there is no confirmation about pricing or an official launch date, Sony has maintained its Holiday 2020 timeline.