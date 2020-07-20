App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PlayStation 5 price and launch date leaked through Amazon's French website

The PS5 is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor due to the big upgrades in hardware.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In recent months, Sony has revealed almost every detail about the PlayStation 5, including the accessories and games set to arrive alongside the console. The only information missing about the PS5 is its price. However, an employee at Amazon France may have literally made a ‘costly’ mistake.

The listing for the PS5 was spotted on Amazon’s French website. Twitter user Ben Geskin managed to snap a screenshot of the listing before it was taken down.

According to Geskin, the standard PlayStation 5 model will be priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 42,850), while the PS5 Digital Edition will costs EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 34,250). The listing also suggests that the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 20, 2020. It is worth noting that the launch date may carry depending on the region. However, a previous tweet might provide more clarity.

While we cannot confirm if the price leaked is accurate, it seems about right, considering the launch price is EUR 100 more than that of the PS4. Sony first unveiled the PlayStation 4 in Europe at EUR 399. The PS5 is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor due to the big upgrades in hardware.

However, previous leaks have suggested that the PlayStation 5 might be even more expensive. Although there is no confirmation about pricing or an official launch date, Sony has maintained its Holiday 2020 timeline.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #gaming #PlayStation #Sony

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.