Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition pre-orders go live on December 6 at 12 noon

Looking to buy a PS5 in India, then you just might be in luck. The Sony PlayStation 5 will be back on shelves in India on December 6 at 12:00 pm IST (noon). The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will both be available for purchase on Monday (December 6) across all major e-retailers in India.

Vijay Sales, the Sony Center, and Games The Shop have already confirmed the PS5 restock. It has been over a month, October 25, since Sony’s PS5 consoles went on sale in India. As of now, you can pre-order the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on December 6 at 12 noon from the Sony Center (Shopatsc.com), Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles will also be available through Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma, and other major e-retailers. Sony hasn’t mentioned the number of units that will be available. However, it would be best to pre-order one as soon as the sale goes live at 12:00 pm (IST) as consoles usually tend to go out of stock within minutes of the sale going live due to limited availability.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,990. Apart from the console, you will also get a DualSense controller in the box as well as a stand to use the console in vertical or horizontal orientation. The difference between the standard PS5 and the Digital version is that the latter doesn’t come with a physical disc drive.

