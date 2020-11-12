Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition sale begins; What's the difference, which one should you buy

Sony hasn’t announced an official launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India.
The Sony PlayStation 5 went on sale today, November 12, only a couple of days after Microsoft released the Xbox Series S and Series X. From the looks of things, the start of the holiday season is set to reignite the bittersweet rivalry between the two console giants. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has also boosted gaming demand globally.
The Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Digital Edition is now available for purchase in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. A more extensive release for the console will take place on November 19. However, Sony hasn’t announced an official launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India.
|PlayStation 5
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
|Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz
|AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
|16GB GDDR6
|16GB GDDR6
|448GB/s
|448GB/s
|825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|Optical Disc Drive
|No Optical Disc Drive
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
|Rs 49,990
|Rs 39,990
What's the difference?
The only difference between the two consoles is that the digital version doesn't have a physical disc drive. In terms of performance, both consoles are evenly matched. However, going for the standard PS5 may save you money in the long run. At some point in time, you will have to expand the storage on the PS5 Digital Edition if you want to keep files and games while adding new ones.Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare