Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition sale begins; What's the difference, which one should you buy

Sony hasn’t announced an official launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India.

Moneycontrol News

The Sony PlayStation 5 went on sale today, November 12, only a couple of days after Microsoft released the Xbox Series S and Series X. From the looks of things, the start of the holiday season is set to reignite the bittersweet rivalry between the two console giants. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has also boosted gaming demand globally.

The Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Digital Edition is now available for purchase in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. A more extensive release for the console will take place on November 19. However, Sony hasn’t announced an official launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India.

Ahead of the launch, Sony announced that users would have to head online to buy a PlayStation 5. We’d suggest getting one as soon as possible if you are planning on buying one as PS5 pre-orders saw stock shortages within hours after going online. The Japanese tech giant hasn’t confirmed when the console will hit brick and mortar stores to minimise footfall during this global pandemic.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990

What's the difference?

The only difference between the two consoles is that the digital version doesn't have a physical disc drive. In terms of performance, both consoles are evenly matched. However, going for the standard PS5 may save you money in the long run. At some point in time, you will have to expand the storage on the PS5 Digital Edition if you want to keep files and games while adding new ones.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #gaming #PlayStation #Sony

