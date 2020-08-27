Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 pre-orders

Sony has opened online registration for customers to possibly receive an invitation to be one of the first to pre-order the PlayStation 5 console directly from PlayStation.

According to the company’s announcement, only a limited number of PS5 consoles will be available for pre-order this holiday season.

However, submitting the registration form would not guarantee an invite to be able to pre-order the console. The company has said that invitations will be distributed based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

Additionally, even if a person does get an invite, it is not guaranteed that they can pre-order. Every invite will be valid for a specific time. Consoles for pre-order will be available until stocks last. Under every invite, a customer can only pre-order one console along with two each of the new DualSense controllers and other PS5 accessories.

Sony has not revealed the final release date, price and other details of PlayStation 5, amid its battle with Microsoft over who will announce the price of the next-gen console first.

The Japanese conglomerate had officially revealed the design of PlayStation 5 along with a ton of new games at “The Future of Gaming” event in June.

Sony is launching the new PlayStation 5 in two models: a standard model with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a Digital Edition without an optical drive. While both models more-or-less look the same, the PS5 Digital Edition is thinner, primarily due to the lack of an optical drive. The Digital Edition should also be cheaper as it ditches the optical drive.